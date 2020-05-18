



Baltimore Mayor Jack Young says he has heard rumors that some restaurants, bars and other businesses are planning to reopen this week, and he’s got a simple message for them.

“If you illegally open your business, we will shut you down,” He said in a statement Monday.

He said the operations are prohibited under both Gov. Larry Hogan’s safer-at-home public health advisory and the city’s local stay-at-home order.

He added that while restaurants are “vitally important” to the community and are allowed to stay open for carryout and delivery services only, reopening is prohibited.

“I have heard a few disturbing rumors that some restaurants, bars, and even swim clubs are planning to resume operations this week. Please be clear that the Governor’s revised Executive Order that went into effect on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. does not allow for indoor or outdoor seating or gatherings of more than 10 people.

While Gov. Larry Hogan’s stay-at-home order was lifted on Friday, there is no part of phase one of his reopening plan that includes allowing restaurants or bars reopening at all beyond carry-out and delivery operations.

Baltimore is also not operating under phase one of the governor’s plan, instead opting to continue its own local stay-at-home order.

The first weekend with the statewide order lifted and local one in place, crowds had to be broken up across Baltimore, including in Fells Point where hundreds took to the streets, causing police to shut down parts of the area to disperse people.

Mayor Young said officials are continuously reevaluating data and consulting with health experts to figure out when they can safely loosen restrictions, “as soon as possible,”

