COVID-19 In Md:15-year-old Baltimore girl dies from coronavirus as cases near 40K
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cemetery Theft, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Michael Salensky, Springhill Memory Gardens, Talkers, theft

HEBRON, Md. (WJZ) — The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say stole hundreds of bronze vases from a cemetery in Hebron.

Michael Salensky is wanted on felony charges, including theft scheme of $100,000 or more, officials said. He’s also wanted in Delaware on burglary and theft charges.

The sheriff’s office said Salensky stole the vases from the Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron over a period of several months. After stealing them, he sold them for scrap metal.

His last known address is in Laurel, Delaware.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-548-4891, Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776 or Delaware State Police at 302-856-5850.

Comments

Leave a Reply