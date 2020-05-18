Comments
HEBRON, Md. (WJZ) — The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man they say stole hundreds of bronze vases from a cemetery in Hebron.
Michael Salensky is wanted on felony charges, including theft scheme of $100,000 or more, officials said. He’s also wanted in Delaware on burglary and theft charges.
The sheriff’s office said Salensky stole the vases from the Springhill Memory Gardens in Hebron over a period of several months. After stealing them, he sold them for scrap metal.
His last known address is in Laurel, Delaware.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 410-548-4891, Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776 or Delaware State Police at 302-856-5850.