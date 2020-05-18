TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — More than 7,000 solar panels are being installed at the Maryland State Fairgrounds, the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society announced Monday morning.
The panels are going on “previously unutilized roof space,” according to Chairman of the Board Gerry Brewster.
The racking and wiring of the Fairgrounds’ Cow Palace and the Sheep, Swine and Goat Barn is in place and the setting of the panels has already begun.
It also includes a partnership with company SolarGaines to include a weather station to capture temperature, irradiance, humidity, precipitation, pressure and wind. General Manager Andy Cashman said a monitoring display and kiosk software “will help educate the public on how to reduce their carbon footprint,”
“The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society is honored to do our part to save energy, reduce pollution, while at the same time, lowering operational costs at the Maryland State Fairgrounds during these extremely difficult and challenging economic times,”