



Marylanders have until June 15 to enroll in coverage through the state’s health insurance marketplace, Maryland Health Connection, under the coronavirus emergency special enrollment period.

Nearly 31,000 residents have signed up since the period began in March with Gov. Larry Hogan’s announcement of a state-of-emergency in Maryland.

Anyone who enrolls in health coverage through the Maryland Health Connection starting Monday until June 15 will be covered starting June 1. Of the nearly 31,000 residents who’ve gotten health coverage during the special enrollment, 64 percent received Medicaid, while the rest enrolled in private insurance.

Thirty-six percent of those enrolled are young adults between 18 and 34-years-old. A majority of the people who enrolled in private insurance plans qualified for financial help to lower the cost of their plan.

“We know many people don’t access health care when they lack insurance, which is never good and particularly dangerous when dealing with a public health crisis like COVID-19,” said Robert R. Neall, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Health. “Health insurance allows you to manage your and your family’s health, as well as help protect the health of the community. I urge Marylanders to use this opportunity to get coverage if they don’t already have it.”

People who lose coverage through their jobs have 60 days from the loss of their coverage to enroll, and if they’ve missed that deadline, they can get coverage through the special enrollment period through June 15.

To enroll, visit MarylandHealthConnection.gov. Individuals also can download the free “Enroll MHC” mobile app. Free consumer assistance is available by calling 855-642-8572 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays.