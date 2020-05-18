GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning after police responded to reports of shots fired in Glen Burnie. A search on his home found multiple firearms, including an AR-15 rifle, and an AK-47 pistol.
Larry Tyrone Ricks III is charged with several counts of first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related charges.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Olen Drive for a shots fired call just before 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police said multiple rounds had struck a vehicle in the driveway of a home. They developed a suspect, obtained a search warrant for him, his vehicle and his home.
When police searched the home in the 100 block of South Kossuth Street in Baltimore, they found a shotgun, five pistols, an AR-15 rifle, an AR-15 pistol, an AK-47 pistol, numerous high-capacity magazines and a large amount of ammunition.