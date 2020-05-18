



ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Police have identified the suspect and officer in the officer-involved shooting in Annapolis over the weekend.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 1000 block of Lakeview Lane at around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday for a report of someone with a gun.

When they got there, an officer in a marked police car and in uniform confronted a man who was leaning up against the vehicle. Within minutes, the officer called out with a departmental shooting.

The suspect, 21-year-old Hunter William Hodgson, of Arnold, had been shot three times. He was taken to a local trauma hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and talked to multiple witnesses and got digital evidence of the encounter. Police learned Hodgson had shown up at the home of an ex-boyfriend and during that time he reportedly made “digital statements of threatening arriving officers,”

Police said when the first officer got to the scene, he confronted Hodgson, and the suspect then raised a butterfly knife at the officer and lunged at him. The officer then started to back up as Hodgson allegedly charged at him, which is when the officer fired several rounds striking the suspect in the legs.

Hodgson then complied with police commands and arriving officers handcuffed him and gave him medical aid. The butterfly knife was recovered from the scene as well as an asp baton the suspect had on him, police said.

After he was treated and released for his gunshot injuries, Hodgson admitted to running at the officer while holding the butterfly knife in a threatening manner.

He is charged with dangerous weapon with intent to injure, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He’s being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center on a no bond status, police said.

The officer involved in the shooting is Officer D. Rosa, a three year veteran of the agency assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.