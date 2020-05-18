Hi Everyone!
Tropical weather this morning from Tropical Storm Arthur. Gray skies, breezy, and then windier as you move East with spotty showers becoming more numerous as you move east. Not a big deal, but a deal none the less. By tomorrow Arthur is on his way outta here and then our eyes look to the next, next, and the next storms that will form. No amazing science here just the yearly ebb and flo.
Ebb, Flo. Those would not be bad storm names to be honest. (Ebb, wasn’t that a character on “Green Acres?” And Flo, well you know the insurance lady. Flo.) Neither name is on this year’s list so what are? Let’s look.
Next up Bertha, (a fine Grateful Dead song title by the way), Dolly (How many weather folks will, OH SO CREATIVELY, SAY, “Hello Dolly?” OY!) Edouard, Fay, Gonzolo, (Spell check is having a fit on that one by the way). Hanna, Isaias, Josephine, Kyle, Laura, Marco, Nana, Omar, Paulette, Rene, Sally, Teddy, Vicky, and Wilfred.
There is no “Z” name listed, but I would suggest Zelda should one be needed. But then again if we get to a “Z” name…Nah let’s not go there.
MB!