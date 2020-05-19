



The doors of the Anne Arundel County Public Library may currently be closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but many of the resources they offer are still available virtually.

“There is really something for everybody at the library even when the library is only online,” said Christine Feldmann, the library’s marketing and communications manager.

From Friday night movie discussions to financial classes, these resources are offered free of charge.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Mother of three Littany Hollerbach has been taking advantage of their virtual storytime, something they often went to when the libraries were open.

“It’s nice having these local librarians that the kids recognize,” Hollerbach said.

Eva Fernandez is the programming and outreach coordinator with the AACPL. She hosts a bilingual storytime every Tuesday.

It’s more than just reading books, she says — they’re helping prepare the children for when they go back to school.

“As we go through the book and we read the story and we sing and we do all these movement activities and rhymes, which are actually crucial for the years at school,” Fernandez said.

The Anne Arundel County Public Library will start curbside book pick-ups on June 8 and plan to re-open their branches on June 15. They will continue the virtual storytime through the fall.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.