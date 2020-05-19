COVID-19 LATEST15-year-old Daryana Dyson's death linked to coronavirus
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Firefighters are on the scene of an apartment fire in Towson.

The fire broke out in the 6900 block of Donachie Road, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

There is smoke showing from the second floor of a three-story apartment complex, officials said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said there are reports of two civilian injuries.

No further details have been provided.

This story is developing. 

