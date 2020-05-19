



Baltimore musicians are missing playing to crowds at local bars and music venues as coronavirus shut down businesses around Maryland.

So guitarist Mike Habersack from the band Tripwire decided to ask some fellow area musicians to join him in a rendition of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.”

In Tuesday’s Coffee With, Tim Williams talked to Mike about how he got the group together.

A beloved song with some Baltimore flare. More than a dozen musicians came together to perform “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey. The goal: spread positivity and lift spirits.

“I’ve been quarantined for about a month and I miss playing music out, I miss seeing everybody, seeing my musician friends, other bands and people that come see us,” he said. “So I put a post out on Facebook, asking if anyone wanted to be a part of this project that I was thinking about doing. And I wanted it to be something that was positive.”

Habersack wanted to use music to cheer people up during these challenging times. So he made a scratch track for the other musicians and singers to record to and then he took their versions and mixed it.

“Wherever we are right now, it might feel scary, it might feel sad, but we’re all in this together,” he said. “We’re going to get through this together and we’ll be on the other side and we’ll all be happy again.”

“I think anybody who watches the video, I hope they don’t stop believing,” Habersack added.