



The Baltimore Orioles will host a blood drive on Saturday, May 23 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. but donors must make an appointment.

The team partnered with the American Red Cross, Budweiser and University of Maryland Medical System to host the blood drive to help serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic.

All fans who donate blood will receive two free ticket vouchers redeemable for a future Orioles home game in 2020 or 2021.

Donors should enter the ballpark at the Home Plate Plaza entrance between Gates D and E. Complimentary parking will be available in Lot A.

The American Red Cross has implemented additional safety measures to protect donors and staff. All donors must make an appointment in advanced. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

Those who wish to donate blood can make their appointment at RedCrossBlood.org (sponsor code: Orioles) or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.

“The Orioles recognize that hospitals and healthcare facilities in our community rely exclusively on volunteer blood

donors to ensure a ready blood supply for those in need, especially during times of crisis,” said Jennifer Grondahl,

Orioles Senior Vice President, Community Development and Communications. “In partnering with Red Cross, Budweiser, and the University of Maryland Medical System, we aim to support local healthcare organizations with a sufficient blood supply as they continue to care for our community. We encourage all fans who are healthy and able to do so to make a donation.”

“As COVID-19 continues to affect everyday life, people may not be thinking about blood donation, but blood and

platelets are needed daily to help patients battling disease and facing the unexpected,” said Lisa Macaluso, Regional Donor Services Executive for the Red Cross. “That’s why this partnership is so crucial for this summer.”

Year-round, the Orioles focus their philanthropic efforts on two distinct pillars: Strengthening Our Community and

Empowering Our Youth.