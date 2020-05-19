



Baltimore Ravens President Dick Cass said on the team’s podcast, “ The Lounge ” that he is confident the league and its Players Association will find a way to make the season work as the country continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“The one thing that I’m confident of is that unless we and the Players Association and the league believe we can do this safely, I don’t think we’ll do it. I just have confidence that we can make this work,” said Cass.

He went on to say that he expects enough testing to be widely available to allow the team to carry out its normal training camp safely.

“We believe by the time of training camp, we’ll be able to test players and coaches, and those who meet together a lot, multiple times a week and be able to get results fairly quickly,” said Cass.

With much of Maryland under a “Safer At Home” order and parts still under “Stay At Home”, the Baltimore Ravens are still a ways away from opening their facility. Other teams in municipalities where those restrictions have been loosened are allowed to begin opening their facilities today, according to a memo the league sent out on Friday. Cass said he doesn’t believe coming back later than other teams will put them at any disadvantage.