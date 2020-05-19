BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hall of Famer and Orioles great Brooks Robinson celebrated his 83rd birthday Monday!

Current Orioles players, Orioles stars of the past, Orioles fans, Ravens kicker Justin Tucker and even Gov. Larry Hogan got on a Zoom call to wish the legend a very happy birthday.

“You’re the man!” Gov. Hogan said on the call. “I just want to say to all the folks out there how proud I am to be on here and just to say hi. I just wanted to come on, on behalf of everybody in Maryland, every single one of us, to wish you a happy 83rd birthday.”

Boog Powell, Eddie Murray, Jim Palmer and Cal Ripken Jr. were among other Orioles legends to get on the call.

“It was an honor, and it was a privilege to walk on the same field with you,” Powell said. “I want to wish you, from the bottom of my heart, a happy birthday.”

A night we’ll remember forever. HBD Brooks! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/366jM5b6O6 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 19, 2020

Tucker said he was happy to be among the crowd on the call to wish Robinson a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday, Mr. Robinson,” Tucker said. “It’s an honor to sit in here and listen just for the last little bit. I see you got quite a crowd here wishing you a happy birthday. I am happy to be one of them.”

Robinson said that he is grateful for the Orioles fanbase, and that he is honored whenever he is in the community and hears that someone was named after him.

“For kids to come up and say, ‘Hey, my name is Brooks,’ and I see them 30 years later, and they say ‘I was named after you,’ I think that’s terrific. I look forward to it. I’m honored every time I hear someone named Brooks.”