CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WJZ) — A Caroline County, Virginia family was surprised to find that they were driving around with $1 million in cash after picking up a couple of trash bags out of the middle of the road during their Saturday afternoon drive.
Emily Schantz told CBS affiliate WTVR in Richmond that she and her family were out for a Saturday afternoon drive when they saw the car in front of them swerve around an object that they then hit. It turned out to be a bag which the family assumed to be trash, so they put it and one just like it they found 15 feet away in the back of their pickup truck.
Upon returning home and inspecting the bags, Schantz says the family realized it was not trash but nearly $1 million in cash.
“Inside of the bag, there were plastic baggies and they were addressed with something that said ‘cash vault,’” Schantz said.
The family then called the Caroline County authorities who believe the bags belonged to the postal service and were meant to go to the bank.
Major Scott Moser told WTVR that he is proud of how the family represented the county by returning the money.
“For someone so honest and willing to give that almost a million dollars back, it’s exceptional on their part,” said Moser. “Their two sons were there, so I put the lights on for them, but we are proud and they represented this county well by being so honest.”
Authorities are still investigating how the bags ended up on the road.