



A Caroline County, Virginia family was surprised to find that they were driving around with $1 million in cash after picking up a couple of trash bags out of the middle of the road during their Saturday afternoon drive.

Emily Schantz told CBS affiliate WTVR in Richmond that she and her family were out for a Saturday afternoon drive when they saw the car in front of them swerve around an object that they then hit. It turned out to be a bag which the family assumed to be trash, so they put it and one just like it they found 15 feet away in the back of their pickup truck.

Upon returning home and inspecting the bags, Schantz says the family realized it was not trash but nearly $1 million in cash.