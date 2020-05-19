TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — As the 2019-2020 school year wraps up with all the hurdles students and teachers have had to face due to the coronavirus, a group at the George Washington Carver Center for Arts and Technology created a heartwarming video to thank school staff members.

Junior Nasreen Naqvi was one of those who helped make the video. She got involved to remind the school community of a simple fact.

“That even though we’re apart, we’re still together in spirit,” she said.

Senior Hannah Lee had nothing but positive things to say about school staff.

“The entire staff, even before we moved to remote learning, they’ve always been helpful, and they’ve always helped me whenever I’ve asked,” she said.

It was a disappointing end to her high school career for Lee, a member of the school’s first graduating class of its digital instrumental music prime program.

“I was kind of stripped away from having my final concert, which would have been my first album release ever,” she said.

So without the concert and the annual Carver Celebration, the three-minute video aims to capture the true culture of the school while showcasing the students’ work.

Without the teachers, that work wouldn’t have been possible, Claire Carberry, the president of the Carver Center Foundation, said.

“We wanted to really focus on the hard work that students have been doing which could only have been possible from the effort of our teachers,” she said.

Carberry said the teachers were grateful to see their hard work recognized.

“It just speaks to the heart of what all of us are trying our very best to do… is to be our very best selves right now,” she said.