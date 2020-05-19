Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city of Baltimore has begun giving out boxes of produce to families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 24-pound boxes will be distributed weekly through the end of June, the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success said Tuesday.
The city is also giving away 30-pound boxes of other groceries.
Funding for the project is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
For a list of pickup locations, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.