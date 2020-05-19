COVID-19 LATEST15-year-old Daryana Dyson's death linked to coronavirus
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, coronavirus resources, COVID-19, free food, free produce, Groceries, Local TV, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The city of Baltimore has begun giving out boxes of produce to families in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-pound boxes will be distributed weekly through the end of June, the Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success said Tuesday.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

The city is also giving away 30-pound boxes of other groceries.

Funding for the project is coming from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

For a list of pickup locations, click here.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply