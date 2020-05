Antonio Gandy-Golden, Redskins Draft Pick From Liberty University, Says He Had CoronavirusWashington Redskins rookie receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden said Wednesday he tested positive for the new coronavirus in March and has fully recovered.

Orioles Legend Brooks Robinson Receives Virtual Surprise Birthday Party From Former Teammates, Current PlayersHall of Famer and Orioles great Brooks Robinson celebrated his 83rd birthday Monday!

'I Just Have Confidence That We Can Make This Work': Baltimore Ravens President Dick Cass On Training Camp, 2020 SeasonThe Ravens president spoke to the team's podcast about the 2020 season, new health protocols for the team facility, and when he expects staffers/players to be able to return to the facility.

Preakness To Be Final Leg Of Triple Crown For First Time Ever After Belmont Moved To June 20The order for the Triple Crown is quite different this year and it will see the Preakness serve as the final leg for any horse looking to collect all three jewels.