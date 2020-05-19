GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 12 years in federal prison for an armed carjacking.

Dante Tyler-El, 54, of Landover, was sentenced to 150 months in federal prison for carjacking and for using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Tyler-El entered his guilty plea on February 25, 2020.

According to his guilty plea, in June 2019, Tyler-El also perpetrated three armed robberies, as well as the carjacking.

Tyler-El admitted that he approached a victim who was sitting in her vehicle in a parking lot in Gaithersburg, waiting for her daughter to finish a dance class. He then approached the victim holding a handgun, which he put to the victim’s head and demanded money.

Tyler-El then handcuffed the victim and forced her into the back seat of the vehicle. When the victim screamed, he her with the handgun, causing severe bruising on the victim’s face.

After finding the victim’s credit cards, he got into the driver’s seat and drove away with the victim still in the back seat. After driving for some distance, Tyler-El got out of the vehicle and fled.

Tyler-El was stopped by law enforcement early the next morning after crossing the Bay Bridge into Queen Anne’s County.

A search of the vehicle recovered some of the victims’ credit cards, as well as the loaded Walther PK 380 used during the robberies and carjacking.