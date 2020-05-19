



The group that runs a community garden in south Baltimore said Tuesday night that their stolen baby goat has been returned.

The Filbert Street Garden wrote on Facebook that their goat — named Ed — was returned.

Ed, our buck kid, has been found! He is safe and reunited with his mother. Thank you to all who aided in the search!” Filbert Street Garden wrote on Facebook.

The group thanked Baltimore City Police for their work in returning Ed safe and sound.

Group Says Goat Named Ed Stolen From Their Community Garden In South Baltimore

Baltimore City Police tweeted that the goat was returned anonymously shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Stolen Goat Returned

On May 19, 2020, at about 9:52 p.m., Southern District was notified that the baby goat stolen earlier that morning from the 1300 block of Filbert Street was anonymously returned.

The owners are overjoyed and thankful that Ed is home safe and unharmed. pic.twitter.com/Ijw51rfRSv — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) May 20, 2020

They said the owners are overjoyed to have Ed back.

Filbert Street Garden wrote on Facebook that two teenage boys broke into the garden around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, cut the lock off the barn and stole Ed, a 20-pound Nigerian Dwarf goat.

Charles DeBarber with the garden told WJZ that Ed’s his mother wasn’t physically harmed, but that she was in distress because she was alone.

DeBarber said Ed is a beloved part of the neighborhood, with neighbors coming to visit and pet him every day.