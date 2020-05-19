Comments
HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police are investigating an early morning shooting in Halethorpe Sunday.
Police said a 29-year-old man walked into an area hospital with a gunshot wound.
Detectives believe the man was shot in the upper body around 1 a.m. on Sunday in the 2000 block of Northeast Avenue. He was treated for a non-life threatening injury and released.
Baltimore County Violent Crime detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone who has any information is asked to contact detectives by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.