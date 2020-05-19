BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kennedy Krieger Institute announced it recently received a grant of nearly $1 million from the Federal Communications Commission to expand and improve access to its Telehealth services.
Kennedy Krieger said it will use the funds to expand and build on its prior Telehealth delivery experience with military and other families to allow it to continue to deliver its patient care and remote patient monitoring services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Specifically, Kennedy Krieger said the funds will also allow it to address the disparities in access to Telehealth services for vulnerable and high-risk children, adolescents and adults with disabilities.
This expansion will allow these families access to a wide range of healthcare services and interface with their Kennedy Krieger clinical providers via secure, two-way video sessions.
Additionally, the funds will provide Kennedy Krieger with the tools for remote administration of online assessments to document initial functioning and monitor progress.
Since March 15, 2020, Kennedy Krieger has supported an average of more than 1,000 Telehealth appointments per day.
