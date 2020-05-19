



Maryland voters have just over a week to register to vote or make changes to their voter registration information ahead of the June 2 primary election.

The State Board of Elections said Wednesday, May 27 is the deadline to register to vote, change party affiliation or update a voter’s address.

There will be limited in-person voting available on June 2; the majority of voting will be done by mail due to the coronavirus pandemic. Voters will be able to register that day at the polls.

Despite delays, officials said voters should receive ballots in the mail for the primary by May 23.

Officials are asking people to vote by mail where possible and not to put off returning their ballots. To be counted, ballots need to be postmarked no later than June 2.

To register to vote or update registration, click here.

Anyone who doesn’t get a ballot in the mail by the end of the week should contact the elections board for a replacement.

