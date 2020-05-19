SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man has been arrested after police said officers on patrol in Severn saw a drug deal unfold in front of them.
The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers were patrolling near Meade Village Road and Meade Village Circle “when they observed a hand to hand CDS transaction involving a black Dodge Durango.”
The officers stopped the driver nearby and smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
After searching the vehicle, police reportedly found 147 grams of marijuana and more than $1,200 in cash.
Online court records show Jamar Edward Simms, 28, faces charges of controlled dangerous substance: possession with intent to distribute narcotics, controlled dangerous substance: possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana and controlled dangerous substance: possession of a substance — not marijuana.