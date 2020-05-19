COVID-19 LATEST15-year-old Daryana Dyson's death linked to coronavirus
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Patient First is now expanding its COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland.

Starting on Thursday, patients can get tested in Annapolis.

This is Patient First’s fifth test site with others in Owings Mills, Baltimore, Odenton and Aberdeen.

Patients still need to call ahead and meet the screening criteria. The site is open seven days a week.

