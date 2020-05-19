Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Patient First is now expanding its COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Patient First is now expanding its COVID-19 testing sites in Maryland.
Starting on Thursday, patients can get tested in Annapolis.
This is Patient First’s fifth test site with others in Owings Mills, Baltimore, Odenton and Aberdeen.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Patients still need to call ahead and meet the screening criteria. The site is open seven days a week.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.