BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police seized several illegal weapons Monday and arrested suspects involved, including a 17-year-old.

Officers to the Southern district recovered this handgun in the 100 block of Stockton Street Monday.

Another officer assigned the the Southern district arrested a 17-year-old in possession of a handgun in the 1100 block of South Hanover Street.

Northwest District police officers arrested a suspect who had a handgun and illegal drugs in the 3500 block of Cardsdale Avenue Monday.

Another officer assigned to the Southern District arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly had a handgun and shotgun in the 1700 block of Washington Boulevard.

And finally, officers in the Southwest District arrested a 35-year-old man who had a handgun in the 3400 block of Clifton Avenue.

