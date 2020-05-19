BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The group that runs a community garden in far southern Baltimore said two teenage boys stole a goat from the property overnight.

The Filbert Street Garden wrote on Facebook that two teenage boys broke into the garden around 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, cut the lock off the barn and stole Ed, a 20-pound Nigerian Dwarf goat.

Ed is described as white with black stripes and tan “moon spots.”

Charles DeBarber with the garden told WJZ Ed and his mother were the only two goats on the property at the time. Their other goats are currently being fostered.

While his mother wasn’t physically harmed, she’s in distress because she’s alone, he said.

DeBarber said Ed is a beloved part of the neighborhood, with neighbors coming to visit and pet him every day.

“We’re not sure if the hope is to sell him or if it is part of some initiation. Filbert Street Garden and the community begs whoever did this to please just quietly return Ed. He is not old enough to ween from his mother yet and could die,” the group wrote on Facebook.

Officials with the garden are asking anyone who sees a goat like Ed to call them at 831-402-1066. They’re offering a $500 reward for his safe return.

“Call us, we’ll come and get him. He’s going to starve to death in a couple days if he’s not home,” DeBarber said.

WJZ has reached out to Baltimore police for more information.