TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University is celebrating the Class of 2020 this week, virtually.
The University posted a video Tuesday of its choir singing the Alma Mater in honor of its Spring 2020 graduates.
Towson is encouraging its graduates to use #TUtogether and post their graduation photos or videos to social media.
