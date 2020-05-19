COVID-19 LATEST15-year-old Daryana Dyson's death linked to coronavirus
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University is celebrating the Class of 2020 this week, virtually.

The University posted a video Tuesday of its choir singing the Alma Mater in honor of its Spring 2020 graduates.

Towson is encouraging its graduates to use #TUtogether and post their graduation photos or videos to social media.

