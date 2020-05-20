BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Board of Elections will expand the number of ballot drop-off locations available in Baltimore for the upcoming June 2 primary election.
Originally, there were only five spots where you could drop off your completed ballot instead of mailing it back.
Now, there will be 15. Officials are also considering adding new in-person voting centers.
All this comes after ballots were mailed out late in Baltimore City.
Here are the locations where you can drop-off your ballots:
Mount Pleasant Church & Ministries: 6000 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, 21206
Edmondson High School: 501 N. Athol Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, 21229
University of Maryland at Baltimore Community Engagement Center: 1 North Poppleton Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21201
Dr. Carter G. Woodson School #160: 2501 Seabury Road, Baltimore, Maryland, 21225
Baltimore City Board of Elections Benton Office Building: 417 E. Fayette Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21202
New Baltimore Ballot Drop-off Locations To Be Opened At a Later Date, Board will Announce their Openings in the Coming Days
Southeast Anchor Library: 3601 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, 21224
Hamilton Elementary School #236: 6101 Old Harford Road, Baltimore, Maryland, 21214
Northwood Elementary School #242: 5201 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland, 21239
Northwestern Elementary School #401: 6900 Park Heights Avenue, Pimlico Elementary School #223, 4849 Pimlico Road, Baltimore, Maryland, 21215
Frederick Douglas High School #450: 2301 Gwynns Falls Pkwy, Baltimore, Maryland, 21217
Digital Harbor High School #416: 1100 Covington Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21230
Paul Dunbar School #414: 1400 Orleans Street, Baltimore, Maryland, 21231
Enoch Pratt Free Library Herring Run: 3801 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, 21213
Hampden Elementary School #55: 3608 Chestnut Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland, 21211