



From AFRAM to Artscape to Fourth of July fireworks, any permitted events with 250 or more people have been cancelled in Baltimore City. Mayor Jack Young made the announcement Wednesday.

Now, businesses that can still remain open are scrambling to find a way to makeup for the loss of more revenue as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Instead of gearing up for their busy season at Topside in Mount Vernon, General Manager of Hotel Revival Donte Johnson said he is coming to grips with the fact that summer in Baltimore is all but canceled this year.

“I’m going to have to be creative and think of different ways to drive traction to my business,” Johnson said.

Lawerence Lockett, a resident of Mount Vernon, said he believes it is important to keep the community safe.

“I guess it’s a good thing in a way for the safety of the community, safety of other people,” he said.

Anna Taylor, also of Mount Vernon, said it’s a bittersweet decision.

“I think ultimately it’s a good idea,” Taylor said. “I mean, the more that we can kind of crack down on containing the virus, I’m all for it.”

The move comes as the city continues to fight the spread of COVID-19. Baltimore remains under a stay-at-home order as cases in the city climb past 4,000.

But some people, however, believe the decision is premature.

“I feel like, with the fireworks, there could be some type of way that people could practice socially distancing since it’s in the sky,” Zipporah Lockett, of Mount Vernon, said.

Mayor Young said there is a possibility he will revisit the decision later if data shows that it is safe to do so. He also said that this does not include any potential sporting events.

