Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Water billing for Baltimore County residents will resume in June and July, officials announced Wednesday.
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Water billing for Baltimore County residents will resume in June and July, officials announced Wednesday.
Baltimore County residents are typically billed on a quarterly basis, because of the delay related to the coronavirus pandemic, county residents should expect billing for six months worth of water usage.
Late fees will be waived and there will be no shut-offs.
If customers have questions they may call 410-396-5398 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or send an email to DPW.Billing@BaltimoreCity.gov.