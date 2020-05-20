ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) —
The final group of 200 Naval Academy junior officers were sworn-in Wednesday with some fanfare as the Blue Angels flew over their ceremony.
The Navy ensigns and Marine Corps second lieutenants were dressed in uniform took their oath outdoors in Tecumseh Court. The ceremony was much different than in years past because it didn’t include families and wasn’t open to the public.
PHOTOS: USNA Swearing-In Ceremony
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 16, 2020) Midshipmen toss their covers concluding the third swearing-in event for the United States Naval Academy Class of 2020.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 18, 2020) Midshipmen toss their covers concluding the fourth swearing-in event for the United States Naval Academy Class of 2020.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (May 18, 2020) The United States Naval Academy holds the fourth swearing-in event for the Class of 2020.
The Naval Academy hosted five ceremonies in total to help maintain social distancing, releasing photos of each one.
During the tradition hat toss, the traditional ending to the event, the Blue Angels flew over the graduates.
The cover toss, as it’s also known, originated at the Naval Academy in 1912 as a symbolic and visual end to the four-year program.