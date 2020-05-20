BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officials in Maryland said Wednesday they have been receiving phone calls for reports of an odor of smoke and heavy smoke conditions in what they believe to be related to a large brush fire in Camden County, New Jersey.
“We currently have an odor of smoke and haze of smoke in Harford County due to a wildfire in Camden County, New Jersey. We are receiving a high number of 911 calls in reference to it at this time and are continuously assessing the situation,” the Harford County Department of Emergency Services said.
— HarfordCoDES (@HarfordCoDES) May 20, 2020
Baltimore County Fire Department also said that they have been receiving a high-volume of similar calls.
#BCOFD // The 911 Center has been receiving multiple calls in the Baltimore area related to heavy smoke conditions in the area. It appears the cause of the smoke is related to a large brush fire in New Jersey. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates. ^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) May 20, 2020
“The 911 Center has been receiving multiple calls in the Baltimore area related to heavy smoke conditions in the area. It appears the cause of the smoke is related to a large brush fire in New Jersey. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates,” the fire department tweeted.
CBS Philly reports the fire happened Tuesday night in the Winslow Wildlife Management Area in Hammonton, New Jersey. Firefighters said the flames burned 750 acres.