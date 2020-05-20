BALTIMORE (WJZ) — All city events in Baltimore have been canceled through August 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said Wednesday.
During a news conference Wednesday morning, Young said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city has reached 4,152.
“After consultation with our public health experts, we believe this is the best move for the health of our city and its residents,” he said.
Among the events that will be canceled will be Artscape and Fourth of July fireworks.
Young said he’s open to reconsidering the cancellations if the number of COVID-19 cases in the city improves.
The mayor also urged people to continue to stay home unless necessary. While parts of Maryland have begun the reopening process, Baltimore remains under a city-wide stay at home order.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.