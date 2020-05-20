BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and friends held a vigil Wednesday to honor the life of 15-year-old Dar’yana Dyson who died over the weekend from complications due to the coronavirus.
Dar’yana died Saturday at Johns Hopkins Hospital where she was receiving treatment for a pediatric inflammatory disease that the CDC recently linked to COVID-19.
Related Coverage:
- 15-Year-Old Dar’yana Dyson’s Death Linked To COVID-19, Officials Confirm
- ‘She Was Loved’: 15-Year-Old Daryana Dyson From Baltimore May Have Died From Coronavirus, Family Says
- Doctors Warn Parents Of Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome, Possibly Linked To COVID-19
- Maryland Reports 4 Cases Of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome In Children Linked To COVID-19, One Teen Dies From Illness
She lived in O’Donnell Heights with her family.
Those closest to her remember her as the life of the party, and a young woman who loved to dance.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Dar’yana’s aunt told WJZ that she wants other young people to realize that they are not immune to this disease. She said her niece was otherwise completely healthy, and had no underlying health conditions.
Her aunt also said Dar’yana was courageous and independent.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.