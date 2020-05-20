ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 2,000 people have died from coronavirus in Maryland, according to new numbers released by the state Wednesday morning.
Maryland health officials report 42,323 total cases of coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, growing 777 since the previous day. Hospitalizations continue a downward trend with a 1,410 currently hospitalized of which 539 remain in ICU.
Officials report 2,004 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 119 more people may have died from the virus.
HOSPITALIZATIONS:
Currently hospitalized: 1,410
Acute care: 871
Intensive care: 539
Ever hospitalized: 7,393
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 20, 2020
More than 173,000 coronavirus tests were negative.
A total of 7,199 have been hospitalized during the pandemic of which 2,993 have been released from isolation.
Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to have the highest number of cases in the state.
ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10):
20904, 710 cases, Montgomery
21224, 699 cases, Baltimore City/Baltimore
20782, 683 cases, Prince George's
20903, 611 cases, Montgomery
20737, 591 cases, Prince George's
— Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 20, 2020
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
Here’s a breakdown of the cases.
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|166
|(14)
|Anne Arundel
|2,981
|(137)
|8*
|Baltimore City
|4,002
|(202)
|8*
|Baltimore County
|4,920
|(247)
|16*
|Calvert
|255
|(12)
|1*
|Caroline
|208
|Carroll
|712
|(69)
|Cecil
|323
|(18)
|Charles
|895
|(62)
|1*
|Dorchester
|122
|(2)
|Frederick
|1,491
|(83)
|7*
|Garrett
|7
|Harford
|709
|(32)
|3*
|Howard
|1,465
|(46)
|3*
|Kent
|144
|(14)
|Montgomery
|8,950
|(465)
|38*
|Prince George’s
|12,240
|(424)
|21*
|Queen Anne’s
|133
|(11)
|St. Mary’s
|338
|(12)
|Somerset
|62
|(1)
|Talbot
|68
|(1)
|Washington
|352
|(8)
|Wicomico
|839
|(21)
|Worcester
|164
|(5)
|1*
|Data not available
|(77)
|11*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|837
|10-19
|1,602
|(1)
|20-29
|5,520
|(10)
|1*
|30-39
|7,617
|(24)
|3*
|40-49
|7,495
|(53)
|4*
|50-59
|6,964
|(131)
|10*
|60-69
|5,050
|(306)
|10*
|70-79
|3,351
|(478)
|16*
|80+
|3,110
|(884)
|63*
|Data not available
|(76)
|11*
|Female
|21,686
|(967)
|68*
|Male
|19,860
|(996)
|50*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|12,454
|(815)
|39*
|Asian (NH)
|787
|(69)
|6*
|White (NH)
|8,365
|(817)
|54*
|Hispanic
|9,525
|(160)
|7*
|Other (NH)
|2,007
|(24)
|1*
|Data not available
|8,408
|(78)
|11*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.