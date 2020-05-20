LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue Downward Trend As Death Toll Surpasses 2,000
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 2,000 people have died from coronavirus in Maryland, according to new numbers released by the state Wednesday morning.

Maryland health officials report 42,323 total cases of coronavirus in the state as of Wednesday morning, growing 777 since the previous day. Hospitalizations continue a downward trend with a 1,410 currently hospitalized of which 539 remain in ICU.

Officials report 2,004 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 119 more people may have died from the virus.

More than 173,000 coronavirus tests were negative.

A total of 7,199 have been hospitalized during the pandemic of which 2,993 have been released from isolation.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to have the highest number of cases in the state.

Here’s a breakdown of the cases.

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 166 (14)
Anne Arundel 2,981 (137) 8*
Baltimore City 4,002 (202) 8*
Baltimore County 4,920 (247) 16*
Calvert 255 (12) 1*
Caroline 208
Carroll 712 (69)
Cecil 323 (18)
Charles 895 (62) 1*
Dorchester 122 (2)
Frederick 1,491 (83) 7*
Garrett 7
Harford 709 (32) 3*
Howard 1,465 (46) 3*
Kent 144 (14)
Montgomery 8,950 (465) 38*
Prince George’s 12,240 (424) 21*
Queen Anne’s 133 (11)
St. Mary’s 338 (12)
Somerset 62 (1)
Talbot 68 (1)
Washington 352 (8)
Wicomico 839 (21)
Worcester 164 (5) 1*
Data not available (77) 11*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 837
10-19 1,602 (1)
20-29 5,520 (10) 1*
30-39 7,617 (24) 3*
40-49 7,495 (53) 4*
50-59 6,964 (131) 10*
60-69 5,050 (306) 10*
70-79 3,351 (478) 16*
80+ 3,110 (884) 63*
Data not available (76) 11*
Female 21,686 (967) 68*
Male 19,860 (996) 50*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 12,454 (815) 39*
Asian (NH) 787 (69) 6*
White (NH) 8,365 (817) 54*
Hispanic 9,525 (160) 7*
Other (NH) 2,007 (24) 1*
Data not available 8,408 (78) 11*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

