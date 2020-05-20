Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Those who depend on SNAP benefits will soon be able to use them online.
The USDA has approved the State of Maryland’s request to allow SNAP households to buy food online.
State officials are working to make sure stores such as ShopRite, Amazon and Walmart start making these benefits available online as soon as possible.
Many stores have also committed to wave delivery and services fees for SNAP households.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.