BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’ll have to wait a little longer to take a ride on the Pride of Baltimore II.

It will be closed for the remainder of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Even though the ship will not be sailing this season, staff said they will continue working to return next year.

While you can’t physically take a tour, the Pride is offering weekly, virtual voyages.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

