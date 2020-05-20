Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You’ll have to wait a little longer to take a ride on the Pride of Baltimore II.
It will be closed for the remainder of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even though the ship will not be sailing this season, staff said they will continue working to return next year.
While you can’t physically take a tour, the Pride is offering weekly, virtual voyages.
