BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With more people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baltimore Supper Club’s Facebook page has exploded in its first year.
The Facebook page is nearing 5,000 members, including local celebrity chefs.
The Baltimore Supper Club is for people of all cooking levels who enjoy cooking, sharing and connecting over food. The club is a place to share a variety of food pictures.
The club and its events are free, and outings and virtual events are food-focused and educational.
You can learn more about the Baltimore Supper Club by clicking here.
