SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) – BayRunner Shuttle, a locally owned and operated airport shuttle, announced this week it will reopen operations on the Eastern Shore beginning on June 1.
BayRunner Shuttle includes travel to and from BWI Airport from Ocean City, Ocean Pines, Salisbury, Cambridge, Easton and Kent Island.
Officials said they are committed to ensuring the safety of drivers and passengers, and that all of their shuttles have been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.
BayRunner Shuttle recently conducted a customer survey and of the 260 respondents. The survey found that nearly 83 percent are still planning to travel domestically or internationally in 2020.
Travelers can book online at bayrunnershuttle.com or call 410-912-6000 to make reservations.