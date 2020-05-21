LARGO, Md. (WJZ) – Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced Thursday that if current data trends continue, the county plans to move toward a modified reopening in by June 1.
Recent data shows the Prince George’s County on a downward trend in positivity rates, hospitalizations and death rates.
Alsobrooks issued the following statement in a news release:
“After reviewing recent data, we are cautiously moving toward a modified phase one reopening by June 1. While the data has improved, we are not out of the woods yet. I urge all Prince Georgians to exercise caution, use good judgement and observe the Stay-at-Home Order this holiday weekend so that we can stay on track to begin reopening by our target date.”
Prince George’s County began to see a decrease of COVID-19 hospitalizations starting on May 10, with last week’s average being 208 patients. For this week, to date, county hospitals are averaging 184 patients, a 25 percent decrease from the peak.
Deaths have also slowly decreased from a high of 72 during the week of April 19, to 66 the week of May 3. Preliminary data from the week of May 10 shows 59 deaths.
Alsobrooks will provide details on the modified reopening in the coming days.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.