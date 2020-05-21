BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University held a virtual commencement ceremony Thursday.
The Class of 2020 received a surprise message from Dr. Anthony Fauci.
“I’m really delighted to address the outstanding graduates in the Johns Hopkins University Class of 2020,” Dr. Fauci said. “In the next phase of your lives, whatever professional path you choose, all of you directly or indirectly will be doing your part together with the rest of us to come out from under the shadow of this pandemic.”
In a surprise appearance at today's Commencement ceremony, Dr. Anthony Fauci of @NIH shared words of encouragement with this year's Johns Hopkins graduates. #JHU2020 pic.twitter.com/C4ulSy9Bb5
— Johns Hopkins University (@JohnsHopkins) May 21, 2020
During his surprise address, Dr. Fauci also applauded the graduates for their ability to adapt to the changing world during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dr. Fauci received an honorary degree from Johns Hopkins in 2015.
