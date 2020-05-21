LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,400
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Child sexual abuse, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, FBI, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers, Zoom


WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The FBI Washington Field said Wednesday it has received more than 195 reports of incidents throughout the United States and in other countries in which a Zoom participant was able to broadcast a video depicting child sexual abuse material.

The FBI said they’re apprehending any individual who produces or distributes child sexual abuse material, and is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the person or persons responsible for these crimes.

Officials are offering tips to help protect your virtual classrooms and meetings from this and other crimes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said you should not share the link to your virtual classroom or a teleconference on social media.

They added you should require meeting passwords, use waiting room features and manage screen sharing options.

For a full list of tips from the FBI Washington Field, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply