WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The FBI Washington Field said Wednesday it has received more than 195 reports of incidents throughout the United States and in other countries in which a Zoom participant was able to broadcast a video depicting child sexual abuse material.
The FBI said they’re apprehending any individual who produces or distributes child sexual abuse material, and is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the person or persons responsible for these crimes.
Officials are offering tips to help protect your virtual classrooms and meetings from this and other crimes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials said you should not share the link to your virtual classroom or a teleconference on social media.
Protect your virtual classroom or meeting from criminals:
– Don’t share the link to a virtual classroom or a teleconference on social media.
– Require meeting passwords.
– Use waiting room features.
– Manage screen sharing options.
Learn more at https://t.co/RL8cMwDDGY.
— FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) May 21, 2020
They added you should require meeting passwords, use waiting room features and manage screen sharing options.
For a full list of tips from the FBI Washington Field, click here.