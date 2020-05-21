



Governor Larry Hogan and CVS Health announced Thursday the state is adding 17 new COVID-19 testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Maryland.

The opening of the test sites will be announced by the end of the month, the governor’s office said Thursday.

The Timonium Fairgrounds test sites will be offering appointment-free COVID-19 testing starting Thursday, including for those who are asymptomatic.

“Following our announcement that Maryland has reached a critical milestone in its long-term COVID-19 testing strategy by dramatically expanding the availability of testing for residents, these new, additional sites are another important step to further increase testing access for communities across Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “We will continue working closely with CVS Health and all of our partners in the private sector, along with Maryland’s world-class health care systems and local governments, to protect residents’ health and safety and support our state’s safe and gradual recovery.”

The state said the test sites will use self-swab tests and is part of the next phase of the company’s nationwide testing strategy. The 17 sites in Maryland are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”

People coming in to get tested must register in advance at CVS.com starting Friday to schedule an appointment. They’ll be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will get a test kit and instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will then watch the self-swab process to make sure it’s done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available around three days later.

The testing sites around Maryland include:

Anne Arundel County

CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Annapolis Road, Severn, MD 21076

CVS Pharmacy, 157 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146

Baltimore City

CVS Pharmacy, 9519 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD 21237

CVS Pharmacy, 2560 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223

Carroll County

CVS Pharmacy, 6040 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784

Charles County

CVS Pharmacy, 4200 Altamont Place, White Plains, MD 20695

Frederick County

CVS Pharmacy, 8032 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701

CVS Pharmacy, 5414 Rotary Avenue, New Market, MD 21774

Howard County

CVS Pharmacy, 8197 Westside Boulevard, Fulton, MD 20759

Montgomery County

CVS Pharmacy, 7809 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814

CVS Pharmacy, 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852

CVS Pharmacy, 12215 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878

Prince George’s County

CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton, MD 20784

CVS Pharmacy, 7600 SE Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

CVS Pharmacy, 4840 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

CVS Pharmacy, 5100 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772

Worcester County

CVS Pharmacy, 12001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842

