ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Governor Larry Hogan and CVS Health announced Thursday the state is adding 17 new COVID-19 testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Maryland.
The opening of the test sites will be announced by the end of the month, the governor’s office said Thursday.
The Timonium Fairgrounds test sites will be offering appointment-free COVID-19 testing starting Thursday, including for those who are asymptomatic.
“Following our announcement that Maryland has reached a critical milestone in its long-term COVID-19 testing strategy by dramatically expanding the availability of testing for residents, these new, additional sites are another important step to further increase testing access for communities across Maryland,” said Governor Hogan. “We will continue working closely with CVS Health and all of our partners in the private sector, along with Maryland’s world-class health care systems and local governments, to protect residents’ health and safety and support our state’s safe and gradual recovery.”
The state said the test sites will use self-swab tests and is part of the next phase of the company’s nationwide testing strategy. The 17 sites in Maryland are part of nearly 350 locations across 14 states, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help
- Timeline: How The Coronavirus Spread In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and CEO of CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”
People coming in to get tested must register in advance at CVS.com starting Friday to schedule an appointment. They’ll be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will get a test kit and instructions.
A CVS Pharmacy team member will then watch the self-swab process to make sure it’s done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available around three days later.
The testing sites around Maryland include:
Anne Arundel County
CVS Pharmacy, 2600 Annapolis Road, Severn, MD 21076
CVS Pharmacy, 157 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146
Baltimore City
CVS Pharmacy, 9519 Philadelphia Road, Baltimore, MD 21237
CVS Pharmacy, 2560 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Carroll County
CVS Pharmacy, 6040 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784
Charles County
CVS Pharmacy, 4200 Altamont Place, White Plains, MD 20695
Frederick County
CVS Pharmacy, 8032 Liberty Road, Frederick, MD 21701
CVS Pharmacy, 5414 Rotary Avenue, New Market, MD 21774
Howard County
CVS Pharmacy, 8197 Westside Boulevard, Fulton, MD 20759
Montgomery County
CVS Pharmacy, 7809 Wisconsin Avenue, Bethesda, MD 20814
CVS Pharmacy, 799 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852
CVS Pharmacy, 12215 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg, MD 20878
Prince George’s County
CVS Pharmacy, 8201 Annapolis Road, New Carrollton, MD 20784
CVS Pharmacy, 7600 SE Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
CVS Pharmacy, 4840 Marlboro Pike, Capitol Heights, MD 20743
CVS Pharmacy, 5100 Brown Station Road, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772
Worcester County
CVS Pharmacy, 12001 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, MD 21842
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.