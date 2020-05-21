Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Greene Turtle in Fells Point is the latest area restaurant to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Its last day will be June 30.
The owner posted a message on Facebook thanking all the customers for 34 years of fun.
He encouraged people to post their memories and to share them.
