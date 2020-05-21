Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center is hosting a blood drive next week.
The blood drive will be May 27-29 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Johns Hopkins Asthma & Allergy Center.
All donors who give blood will get a Red Cross t-shirt.
The hospital does ask if you have traveled to China and its special administrative regions, Hong Kong and Macau, as well as Iran, Italy and South Korea, or if you’ve been diagnosed with or have had contact with anyone with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19, postpone your donation for 28 days.
For more information or to schedule a donation, call 410-550-0289. To learn more about COVID-19 and the Red Cross’ blood donation safety protocols, click here.