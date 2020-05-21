



A Maryland man who spent nearly 30 days in the ICU as a result of COVID-19 is now home recovering.

Kevin Swink spent 18 days on a ventilator at Franklin Square. His team said his heart nearly stopped.

“It hurt to take even one breath,” Swink said. “And I did actually at one time just want to die. But then I heard a voice in my head that said you’re being selfish.”

“I used to tell him ‘Don’t give up.’ I don’t know if he heard it, and I would like to know if he heard me saying that to him,” David Goldsborough, a respiratory therapist at Franklin Square, said.

Swink said he does remember specifically a nurse named Beth who was with him on his worst day.

“When I saw him on the day that he left the hospital, I told him he almost died, and I thought he was going to die, and I just am so thankful that he didn’t,” Beth Gelson, a nurse at Franklin Square, said.

Swink said he doesn’t know how he got the illness. His father tested positive for COVID-19 and recently died as a result of the virus. Other family members tested positive too, but were barely affected.

“I’m a miracle,” Swink said. “A lot of people in the hospital call me medical miracle.”

