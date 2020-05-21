LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,400
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is reminding those visiting the Appalachian Trail to pay attention to where they park.

Officials said parking lots for the Appalachian Trail fill quickly, and to avoid parking fines and/or towing, do not park outside of designated parking areas, on private property or on the sides of roadways.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is also reminding hikers on all trails to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

