LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,400
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland Food Bank, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank announced it gave out 4.4 million pounds of food in April.

In April 2019, the Maryland Food Bank distributed a little more than half of that; 2.4 million pounds.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

This year, they’ve spent nearly $2 million on food and are still in need of donations.

Food Bank employees and volunteers are working tirelessly to keep up with the spike in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply