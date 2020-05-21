Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank announced it gave out 4.4 million pounds of food in April.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Food Bank announced it gave out 4.4 million pounds of food in April.
In April 2019, the Maryland Food Bank distributed a little more than half of that; 2.4 million pounds.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
This year, they’ve spent nearly $2 million on food and are still in need of donations.
Food Bank employees and volunteers are working tirelessly to keep up with the spike in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.