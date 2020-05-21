COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) – During a focused traffic safety enforcement initiative Thursday around the Capital Beltway, Maryland State Police issued almost 400 traffic citations and warnings for a variety of offenses, including speeds that reached 110 mph.
Throughout the afternoon, troopers from the Forestville, College Park and Rockville barracks teamed up with troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division in a traffic safety initiative aimed at reducing crashes, speeding and aggressive driving on I-495.
Troopers issued 250 traffic citations, 144 warnings and 25 safety equipment repair orders during the operation for a wide range of traffic offenses.
Dozens of citations were issued for exceeding the posted speed limit for speeds ranging from 70-110 mph.
Further similar enforcement efforts will be continuing throughout the Memorial Day Weekend.