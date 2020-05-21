Comments
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Mississippi man was charged after police reported finding MDMA, marijuana and loaded guns in his car during a traffic stop in Glen Burnie.
Dejuan Martel Jacobs of Jackson, Mississippi was pulled over around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Elvaton Road and Hospital Drive when Anne Arundel County police officers noticed a registration violation.
Officers searched the vehicle due to probable cause and found several loaded weapons as well as MDMA and marijuana.
Here’s a list of what they reported finding:
- Taurus PT803 handgun, with loaded magazine and one round in the chamber, located on the floor in front of the driver’s seat.
- Remington RP45 handgun, with loaded magazine and one round in the chamber, located between the driver’s seat and the center console.
- Clear glass jar containing four clear plastic bags with marijuana later found to weigh 16.48 grams in packaging.
- One clear plastic bag containing four multi-colored tablets, suspected MDMA, located in the same jar, later found to weigh 1.84 grams in packaging.
- Green and clear plastic bag containing two tablets/powder residue, suspected MDMA, located in the dash compartment above the radio, found to weigh 2.65 grams.
- Anderson AM-15 Semi-Automatic rifle, serial #17006902, located in the trunk.
- One empty 30-round rifle magazine
- One loaded 40-round rifle magazine
- One loaded 30-round rifle magazine, located in the center console
- Six boxes of various caliber pistol and rifle ammunition
Jacobs was arrested and charged. Police didn’t detail his charges.